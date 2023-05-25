EFCC chief, Bawa, hails Buhari’s anti-corruption drive as excellent

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Thursday, described the anti-corruption drive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the last eight years as excellent.

Bawa, who addressed journalists at the passing out ceremony of the Inspector Cadet Course Six 2022 of the EFCC at Police Mobile Force Training College (PMFTC) in Ende Hills, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, said the Buhari’s administration’s fight against corruption surpassed that of previous administrations in the country.

He, however, admitted that the fight against corruption was not an easy task.

Bawa said: “The assessment of the president’s anti-corruption drive is of course on top and it has been excellent.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) I was with him, and we presented to him the graph presentation of the rise in the conviction we succeeded in securing under his leadership.

“In 2016, the EFCC only recorded 103 convictions and in 2022 we recorded 3,785, all credits go to him. This signified a sharp increase from the previous year’s conviction records of the commission.

“Because he was able to provide us not only the political will required to fight corruption but also the political action.”

The EFCC chief thanked President Buhari for strengthening the commission in his quest to rid the country of corruption.

“Since my appointment as the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. President has granted us all the necessary support and legislation, including the need to boost the manpower of the commission.

“To reinforce his commitment, the president assented into law three legislations; being the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022; the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022; and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022.

“These legal instruments against the illicit financial flow and money laundry have aided the conviction achievement of the EFCC,’’ he added.

