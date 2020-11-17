EFCC closes case against Benue Assembly deputy speaker, clerk in alleged N5m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has closed its case against the deputy speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji and the clerk, Torese Agena.

The commission closed its case on the matter, which is before Justice S. O. Itodo of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi, on Tuesday, November 17.

The state assembly deputy speaker and the clerk are being prosecuted by the Makurdi zonal office of the EFCC on two-count charge of abuse of office and criminal misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N5,040,950 (five million, forty thousand, nine hundred and fifty Naira).

At the sitting this Tuesday, prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua, closed its case against the defendants after the testimony of the third prosecution witness (PW3), Gideon Kure, an EFCC staff, who told the court that the commission got incriminating evidence against the defendants from different organisations, from which it tendered 23 exhibits that were admitted in evidence by court.

Before today’s sitting, Clifford Tyover Attle (PW1) and Ifa Celestine Mbakaa (PW2) had testified against the defendants.

Justice Itodo adjourned the matter till December 9, 2020 for cross-examination of PW3 and for the defendants to open their defence.

