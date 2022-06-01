EFCC closes case against ex-Gov Jang in trial for alleged N6.2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday closed its case against a former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, who is standing trial for alleged misappropriation of N6.2 billion at the State High Court in Jos.

The commission arraigned the ex-governor and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam, on several charges of fraud and money laundering.

The case was closed after the EFCC presented 14 witnesses and tendered several exhibits against the defendants.

At the last sitting, the commission presented its 14th witness, a Chief Superintendent of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offence Commission (ICPC), Taiwo Oloronyomi, who testified against the defendants.

But while tendering the statement in evidence, the second defendant’s counsel, S. Olawale, raised objection, saying his client’s statement to the ICPC was made under duress as he was subjected to physical and psychological torture by one Hajiya Fatima Mohammed of the ICPC.

The counsel’s claim prompted the court to order a trial within trial on the matter.

Ruling on the trial within trial on Tuesday, Justice C.L. Dabup admitted in evidence the statement on the withdrawal of monies through cheques approved by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State government which the second defendant made to the ICPC on November 17, 2016.

The judge, however, rejected the statement made on November 23, 2016, saying that the mandatory cautionary word was not taken before the second defendant volunteered to write his statement.

The judge adjourned the matter to July 1 for adoption of final addresses by both parties.

