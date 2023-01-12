EFCC closes case in ex-gov Aliyu’s trial for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)on Thursday closed its case in the trial of former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, for alleged money laundering at the State High Court in Minna.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The commission also closed its case against two other defendants – Tanko Beji and Umar Nasko.

The EFCC arraigned the ex-governor alongside Beji and Nasko for alleged criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and diversion of N2 billion in ecological funds in 2015.

The statement read: “At today’s sitting, prosecution counsel Faruk Abdallah, relying on an application dated October 24 and filed on October 26, 2022, closed the case of the prosecution.

“Addressing the court, he said the prosecution through the testimonies of witnesses and documents tendered in the course of the trial had established a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant them to open their defence.

“The first defendant was the Executive Governor of Niger State; it presupposes therefore that by virtue of his position, he held the resources of his state in trust. A public office is a position of trust. Under the watch of the first accused person, monies were transferred from an account domiciled in the Government House, the monies were diverted for personal gains. These facts have been sufficiently shown to the court through the prosecution witnesses and exhibits.”

