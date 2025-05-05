Connect with us

EFCC confirms VeryDarkMan’s arrest for alleged cyberstalking

Published

12 minutes ago

on

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of social media activist, Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, following multiple petitions alleging cyberstalking.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in an interview with BBC Pidgin on Monday, explained that the arrest was not tied to a specific incident but was based on “a series of allegations” from several individuals.

“We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners,” Oyewale said.

He added that the commission would release him when he perfected his bail conditions in court.

“We are law-abiding. He will be released when he meets the bail conditions,” the spokesman added.

Contrary to initial speculation, Oyewale clarified that the case has no direct connection to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), where Otse was apprehended on Friday.

He stressed that the agency is obligated to act on legitimate complaints brought to its attention.

Otse’s sudden disappearance sparked a wave of concern online last Friday, with reports circulating that he had been taken into custody at a GTBank branch.

Supporters mobilized swiftly on social media and demanded answers from GTBank.

They staged protests, with some threatening boycotts against the bank.

GTBank has yet to release an official statement as the time of filing this report.

Over the weekend, several of Otse’s followers visited the EFCC office in Abuja in an attempt to deliver food to him, but were denied access.

Security personnel informed them that detainees are not permitted to entertain visitors and that the commission would handle his meals internally.

