Metro
EFCC declares couple wanted for alleged N2bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday declared a couple, Miebi Baraza Onyinmiebi and Beatrice Bribena, wanted for alleged N2 billion fraud.
In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission accused the couple of defrauding Nigerians through several dubious means.
He said the couple leads a popular church, and are the promoters of Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.
They left the country last year after they failed to pay investors their return on investment.
Uwujaren said some victims of the couple’s illegal deals protested in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.
The EFCC had sealed the suspects’ office in the Bayelsa State capital.
EFCC arrests 92 internet fraud suspects in Port Harcourt
The statement read: “Bribena and Beatrice are both natives of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
“Their last known address is No. 163 Mbiama Yenagoa Road, Biogbolo, Bayelsa State.
“Anybody with useful information on their whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 0B093322644, 08183322644, 070-26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; Its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”
