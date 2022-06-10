EFCC declares couple wanted for alleged N2bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday declared a couple, Miebi Baraza Onyinmiebi and Beatrice Bribena, wanted for alleged N2 billion fraud.

In a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission accused the couple of defrauding Nigerians through several dubious means.

He said the couple leads a popular church, and are the promoters of Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

They left the country last year after they failed to pay investors their return on investment.

Uwujaren said some victims of the couple’s illegal deals protested in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The EFCC had sealed the suspects’ office in the Bayelsa State capital.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests 92 internet fraud suspects in Port Harcourt

The statement read: “Bribena and Beatrice are both natives of Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“Their last known address is No. 163 Mbiama Yenagoa Road, Biogbolo, Bayelsa State.

“Anybody with useful information on their whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja offices or through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 0B093322644, 08183322644, 070-26350721-3, 070-6350724-5; Its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now