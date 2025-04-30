EFCC declares foreigner wanted over fraud linked to CBEX

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared one Elie Bitar wanted for his alleged involvement in a fraud linked to the online trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

The EFCC, in a bulletin released on Wednesday, said the 41-year-old is wanted for a suspected fraudulent scheme carried out through CBEX.

The platform has come under the spotlight for multiple frauds perpetrated by its promoters in the country.

READ ALSO: EFCC declares four persons wanted over frauds linked to CBEX

The notice read: “The public is hereby notified that ELIE BITAR, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud allegedly perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

“Bitar’s last known address is at Eng. George Enemoh Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki, Lagos State.

“Anyone with useful information regarding Bitar’s whereabouts to contact any of its zonal offices in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now