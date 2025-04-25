EFCC declares four persons wanted over frauds linked to CBEX

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four persons wanted for alleged involvement in the activities of trading platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

The commission announced this in a public notice signed on Friday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in Abuja

It listed the quartet as Seyi Oloyede, Emmanuel Uko, Adefowora Oluwanisola, and Adefowora Abiodun Olaonipekun.

The EFCC accused the suspects of defrauding unsuspecting investors through the crypto platform.

Court gives EFCC go-ahead to arrest, detain CBEX promoters

The notice read: “Oloyede and Uko were last traced to No. 166, Idimu Egbeda Road, Lagos State.

“Oluwanisola and Olaonipekun were last known to reside at 13, Jimoh Odutola, Ogunpa, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The commission has urged members of the public with any useful information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to reach out to the EFCC through its offices in Ibadan, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.”

