EFCC declares Imo pastor wanted over alleged theft of N183m
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a pastor with Dominion City in the World Bank area of Owerri, Imo State, Emmanuel Gbaruko, wanted over an alleged theft of N183 million.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.
The commission also declared one Ikechukwu Iroekwe wanted for the same offence.
“Emmanuel Gbaruko, 42, is a native of Umuahia, Abia State, while Iroekwe, 43, is from Umuariam Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State.
The statement read: “ Gbaruko’s last known address was Eze Akri Street through Umuezuo Naze off Poultry, No. 5 Bus-Stop, Naze, Owerri, Imo State; while Iroekwe lived at CJ Street off Malaysia Area by Dr Festus Uzokwe Close, Umuagu Umuguma, Owerri West LGA, Imo State.
“The commission called on members of the public with useful information as to their whereabouts to report to its Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto, Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, llorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and/or Abuja offices or contact the agency through these numbers 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 070-26350721-3, 070-6350 724-5; this e-mail address; [email protected], or the nearest police station and other security agencies.”
