News
EFCC declares Rivers Accountant General, 58 others wanted for alleged N435bn fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the Rivers State Accountant-General, Fubara Siminayi, wanted for alleged N435 billion fraud.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the Account General and 58 other persons, including four other officials of the Rivers State government are wanted by the commission for alleged fraud, criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office.
The EFCC urged members of the public to come forward with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo consoles Rivers APC, says it’s not easy being in opposition party
The development came just a few days after the commission arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, for alleged N80 billion fraud.
Uwujaren said: “We call on anyone with useful information as to the whereabouts of the Account-General to contact any of the Agency’s offices or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”
