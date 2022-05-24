EFCC declares Rivers Accountant General, 58 others wanted for alleged N435bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared the Rivers State Accountant-General, Fubara Siminayi, wanted for alleged N435 billion fraud.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the Account General and 58 other persons, including four other officials of the Rivers State government are wanted by the commission for alleged fraud, criminal conspiracy, money laundering, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office.

The EFCC urged members of the public to come forward with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo consoles Rivers APC, says it’s not easy being in opposition party

The development came just a few days after the commission arrested the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, for alleged N80 billion fraud.

Uwujaren said: “We call on anyone with useful information as to the whereabouts of the Account-General to contact any of the Agency’s offices or the nearest police station or other security agencies.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now