EFCC denies existence of diamond bra among items recovered from Diezani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the existence of a diamond bra amongst the items confiscated from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The items are set to be auctioned by the Federal Government.

Reports had said several diamond bras and other women items were recovered from the ex-minister by the government.

The EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the clarification when he participated in a TV programme in Lagos.

He said: “The government has not sold a single property recovered. We are working towards that. You have accused us several times of media trial but I think it is good to be fair to everybody at all times.

“This case is a two-way thing, there was nothing like diamond bra; it is just a creation of social media. I can tell you that for free because I am the lead investigator. I am not aware of it.

“If there is something like that I should know because I led the search and all of that. It is one of the things I mentioned to you that is one of the biggest problems we have is our attitude, we need to change for the better.”

He also decried the high rate of investment and employment scams in the country, noting that the commission had received complaints from Nigerians who had lost over N200 billion to fraudsters.

