EFCC denies its website was hacked

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied the report that its website was hacked at the weekend.

Anonymous, a group of international hacktivists, had on Saturday claimed it had taken down the site of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and that of EFCC.

The group in what it tagged #opNigeria has been attacking websites of Nigerian government agencies in support of ongoing protests against police brutality in the country tagged EndSARS.

INEC website, when visited on that Saturday was restored but that of the EFCC was not immediately reached.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft agency denied that its website was hacked.

“Though there were attempts, over the weekend, to compromise the website by some cyber criminals the attacks were successfully repelled.

“The EFCC website is up and running,” Uwujaren said and urged the public to disregard the claim.

The commission equally disowned a lawyer, Dominic Akpan, who claimed he resigned from the EFCC to join

#EndSARS protest.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to a report trending in the social media regarding a certain Dominic Akpan, who claims to have resigned from the employ of the Commission to join the #EndSARS Movement. He cited undisclosed ‘ugly experiences’ he had within the Commission for his action.

“The EFCC wishes to inform the public that Akpan is not a staff of the Commission. He merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020 when he completed his national service. He therefore could not have resigned from the EFCC to join the #End SARS Movement.

“The stunt by Akpan is nothing but crass opportunism. And, seeking to achieve his selfish objectives riding on the crest of the popular protests by the youth, clamouring for institutional reform in Nigeria, is a disservice to the EndSARS Movement.”

