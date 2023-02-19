EFCC denies raiding Tinubu’s home, recovering N400bn

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied carrying out a raid on the home of presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and recovering N400 billion during the raid.

The commission in a statement on Sunday by its head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a report circulating in the social media, claiming that operatives of the Commission raided the home of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming presidential elections and recovered a humongous sum of N400billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that no such operation was carried out by the EFCC. The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news”.

