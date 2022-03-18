EFCC denies releasing former Anambra Gov, Obiano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has debunked reports making the rounds that immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been released from its custody.

Obiano was arrested on Thursday night by operatives of the anti-graft agency at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, on his way to Houston, United States of America, shortly after handing over to the new Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

However, on Friday morning, there were unconfirmed reports that the ex-governor had been released from the custody of the EFCC, alongside his wife, Ebelechukwu.

But debunking the story in a response to Ripples Nigeria enquiry on Friday, the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said Obiano was still in the custody of the agency in their facility in Abuja after he was transferred from their Lagos office on Thursday night.

Obiano was arrested at about 8:33 p.m. on his way to the US and whisked away by operatives of the agency.

Uwajaren who confirmed the arrest of Obiano in a statement, had said:

“Obiano has been on our watchlist for sometime now. He had immunity as a governor and that is why we could not arrest him before now.

“Today he lost the immunity and was traveling out of the country before we finally arrested him.”

