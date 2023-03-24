EFCC details ongoing investigations into N4bn fraud involving civil servants

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed ongoing investigations into fraudulent activities in some Ministries.

EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this on Thursday at the headquarters of the commission, during an interview with Daily Trust, while noting that some civil servants are complicit and arrests would be made soon.

However, Bawa did not give names or the number of public officials that would be brought under the law.

He said, “Currently, we’re investigating two ministries where double payments were made. In one of the ministries, the double payments, cumulatively, were about 20 contracts of over N4 billion.

“These were contracts that were done way back in 2018, and then some group of people, so bold, came up with the same narration.

“They moved the documents from the file, forged them, and then of course in conspiracy with some civil servants, raised vouchers and pay. How can that happen if we have digitalised procurement processes.”

