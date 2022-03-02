EFCC detains Innoson counsel for 7 hours over alleged use of false information against GTBank

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday detained the counsel for Innoson Nigeria Limited, McCarthy Mbadugha, for seven hours as the confrontation between the firm and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) assumed a new dimension.

The two organisations had been at a loggerhead over an outstanding N4.2 billion debt GTBank owes the automaker, which later led to a judgment debt of N32.8 billion in favour of the latter.

Mbadugha was quizzed by the commission for presenting false information against GTB

The EFCC had on February 1 asked the counsel to disclose the source of the information used against the lender.

But he insisted that Innoson provided all the information he used in prosecuting the case against GTBank in court.

He later filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Cornel Osigwe, the Innoson Group accused EFCC of working for GTBank.

The statement read: “It is unheard of that counsel who has filed processes to put forth the position of his client as it was related to him in his instruction should thereafter be quizzed on a matter that is not his personal matter and in which he had acted on purely in his professional capacity.

“It is obvious that the aim of EFCC is to muzzle the mouth of Innoson’s counsel. This time, EFCC has taken the side of subjectivity and dabbled into a frivolous matter thereby wasting public and taxpayers’ funds.”

