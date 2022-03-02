News
EFCC detains Innoson counsel for 7 hours over alleged use of false information against GTBank
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday detained the counsel for Innoson Nigeria Limited, McCarthy Mbadugha, for seven hours as the confrontation between the firm and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) assumed a new dimension.
The two organisations had been at a loggerhead over an outstanding N4.2 billion debt GTBank owes the automaker, which later led to a judgment debt of N32.8 billion in favour of the latter.
Mbadugha was quizzed by the commission for presenting false information against GTB
The EFCC had on February 1 asked the counsel to disclose the source of the information used against the lender.
But he insisted that Innoson provided all the information he used in prosecuting the case against GTBank in court.
READ ALSO: N4.2BN DEBT: Supreme Court reverses judgement in GTBank’s appeal against Innoson Motors
He later filed a fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the EFCC at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Cornel Osigwe, the Innoson Group accused EFCC of working for GTBank.
The statement read: “It is unheard of that counsel who has filed processes to put forth the position of his client as it was related to him in his instruction should thereafter be quizzed on a matter that is not his personal matter and in which he had acted on purely in his professional capacity.
“It is obvious that the aim of EFCC is to muzzle the mouth of Innoson’s counsel. This time, EFCC has taken the side of subjectivity and dabbled into a frivolous matter thereby wasting public and taxpayers’ funds.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...