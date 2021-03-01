 EFCC disowns recruitment group on WhatsApp | Ripples Nigeria
EFCC disowns recruitment group on WhatsApp

Published

2 hours ago

on

EFCC denies freezing Akwa Ibom State accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dissociated itself from the activities of a group on WhatsApp, dedicated to EFCC Recruitment 2020/2021.

The Commission in a statement by it head of media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, on Monday, said “the activities of the Group, is not known to the EFCC”.

The statement read in part, “For the umpteenth time, the Commission reiterates earlier pronouncements that the agency is currently not recruiting. Any publication or advertorial to the contrary, in the social or mainstream media, can only be the handiwork of scammers.

Read also: No ongoing recruitment in EFCC —Commission

“The public is hereby advised to be circumspect to avoid being ensnared by fraudsters.

“Employment into the EFCC is not an under-the-table affair, as such exercise is usually preceded by elaborate advertorial in the media and Commission’s social media platforms.

“The public is also to treat with caution, fraud alert messages on WhatsApp, ascribed to the EFCC Help Desk Headquarters Jabi, Abuja.

“Such messages are not from the EFCC as the Commission has no “Help Desk””.

