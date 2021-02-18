EFCC docks varsity staff for alleged N11.4m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned a university staff, Andrew Eigbokhaebholo, for alleged N11.4million fraud at the Federal High Court, Calabar, Cross River State.

Eigbokhaebholo, who is a staff of the University of Calabar, was arraigned by the EFCC alongside his company, Panandy Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, on a one-count charge of obtaining by false pretence.

The defendant, according to a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, claimed to be a travel agent and allegedly obtained the sum from a complainant on the pretext of helping to secure a United States visa, accommodation and other logistics for his wife, who had planned to travel to America to have her baby.

The petitioner, who was swayed by the knowledge that Eigbokhaebholo’s children were US citizens, borrowed the money and paid the defendant only to be denied a visa at the US Embassy.

The charge read: “That you, Andrew Eigbokhaebholo ‘M’ and Panandy Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited between May 2019 and June 2019 at Calabar within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud did obtain the total sum of N11, 470, 000. 00 (eleven million, four hundred and seventy thousand naira only) from one Mfa Erim Egodo ‘M’ under the pretence that you are a travel agent and that you will secure visa to the United States of America for his wife, accommodation during and after the birth, hospital fees and other logistics, a pretense you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Frauds Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

Justice S.M. Shuaibu adjourned the case till March 1 for the hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

He also ordered that Eigbokhaebholo be remanded in EFCC custody.

