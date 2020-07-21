EFCC files 14-count charge against two for allegedly rigging NBA election

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday filed charges against the duo of John Demide and Sarah Ajibola at the Federal High Court, Lagos, for allegedly rigging the 2018 election of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The commission will arraign Demide and Ajibola on a 14-count charge for allegedly rigging the election which was conducted electronically.

EFCC alleged that the defendants conspired between themselves to knowingly alter the email addresses and phone numbers of 1004 eligible voters of the NBA election with the intention that such inauthentic data will be acted upon as genuine during the said election.

READ ALSO: ‘NBA representative’ bashes Lasisi Elenu over comedy skit ridiculing lawyers, threatens legal action

The commission also accused the duo of fraudulently using the Supreme Court Enrolment Numbers of some lawyers to vote “with the aim of gaining electoral advantage in favour of one of the candidates in the election, Paul Usoro (SAN).”

EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo said the defendants acted contrary to Section 27(1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition) Act 2015 and were liable to be punished under Section 13 of the same Act.

Usoro won the election after he scored 4,509 votes to beat his rivals, Arthur Okafor (SAN) and Ernest Ojukwu (SAN).

The duo, who garnered 4,423 and 3,313 votes respectively, later rejected the election results over alleged irregularities.

Join the conversation

Opinions