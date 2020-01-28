EFCC goes after Adebutu, quizzes son for alleged tax fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a corruption investigation into the activities of the billionaire business mogul, Kessington Adebutu aka “Baba Ijebu,” the Premium Times reports.

The online platform reports that detectives from the Commission’s office in Lagos on Tuesday arrested the son of the gambling mogul, Segun.

He was later grilled by the EFCC operatives for alleged tax fraud, economic sabotage and other related issues.

The EFCC officials, according to the online platform, said Adebutu’s business activities became a subject of their suspicion following a petition from another betting company, Western Lotto, operated by a former Senator from Ogun East Senatorial District, Buruji Kashamu.

Western Lotto had in December 2019 petition asked the anti-graft agency to investigate billions of naira in lost government revenues and tax fraud against Premier Lotto.

