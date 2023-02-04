Metro
EFCC grills actress for spraying, stepping on new Naira notes
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says operatives from its Lagos Zonal Command have commenced investigation of one Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, an actress and cosmetologist, for allegedly tampering with the redesigned Naira notes, an offcence contrary to Section 21 (5) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Act, 2007.
Omoseyin was arrested by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Fraud Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 along Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, following intelligence report.
The 31-year-old was arrested after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.
READ ALSO:ICPC arrests Abuja woman selling new Naira notes on social media
In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes.
The suspect was subsequently handed over to the EFCC on Thursday, February 2, 2023 for further investigations.
Items recovered from her at the point of arrest include a Range Rover vehicle and iPhone mobile devices.
According to Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of the commission, the suspect will be charged to court once investigations have been concluded.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...