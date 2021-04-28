EFCC grills ex-NCoS chief for alleged procurement fraud | Ripples Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday quizzed a former Controller-General of Nigerian Corrections Service (NCoS), Dr. Peter Ekpendu, for alleged procurement fraud and diversion of public funds.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development to journalists in Abuja.

He said the ex-NCoS chief was invited for interrogation by the commission.

Ekpendu, who arrived at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja at about 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, was invited by the commission after his companies were mentioned in alleged suspicious payments for contracts executed for the NCoS.

Ekpendu retired from service on May 17, 2016.

