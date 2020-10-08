EFCC grills Lagos Assembly speaker for alleged graft

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday grilled the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, for alleged corruption.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos, dismissed reports that Obasa was arrested by the commission’s operatives.

The speaker, according to him, was invited to the EFCC zonal office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to defend himself on the allegations leveled against him.

“He was invited, not arrested. He is responding to questions,” Uwujaren said.

Obasa appeared before the House panel of inquiry in July on corruption allegations.

