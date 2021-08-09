EFCC grills NEPC chief, Sadiku for alleged corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday grilled the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Yewande Sadiku, alleged abuse of office and contract fraud running into several millions of Naira.

Sadiku was quizzed by the EFCC operatives for nine hours at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the development.

Sadiku was appointed the Executive Secretary/CEO of NIPC in November 2016.

She also served as Executive Director in charge of Corporate and Investment Banking business at Stanbic IBTC Group, among others.

