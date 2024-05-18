EFCC hands over $22k recovered from convicted fraudster to FBI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over $22,000 recovered from a convicted internet fraudster, Hakeem Olanrewaju, to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, sentenced Olanrewaju to two years imprisonment for identity theft and impersonation in August last year.

He also ordered that the money recovered from the convict be restituted to his victim.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Saturday the money was handed over to the FBI in Lagos on Friday as the victim lives in the United States.

In his remark at the handing over ceremony, Acting Director of EFCC, Lagos Command, Michael Wetkas, said the commission would continue to combat crimes and restore sanity to the country.

He said: “We are delighted to be handing over these proceeds of crime today. The EFCC is willing and always ready to do more.”

On his part, the FBI legal attaché in Nigeria, Charles Smith, thanked the EFCC for ensuring the recovery of the money.

He said the FBI was willing to support the investigation in any way possible.

