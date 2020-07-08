EFCC has been run by an inside cult called “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad” —Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has accused the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu of running an inside cult called “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad.

Sani who made the claim in a post on Twitter, Wednesday, said that the select team of vicious and cruel officers who operate exclusively and with impunity only report directly to their boss, Magu.

He also expressed belief some of the marginalized and honest officers in EFCC would soon come out to expose the atrocities of their suspended boss.

Read also: Magu’s fate a moral disaster on anti-corruption crusade —Falana

According to Sani: “Contrary to the facade you see from the Outside, the EFCC has been run by an inside cult called “the Magu Boys” or “the Chairman Squad.’

“They are a select cream of vicious and cruel officers who operate exclusively and with impunity and only report directly to their boss.

“The inside cult is the dark and immoral aspect of the agency engaged in persecution, blackmail, frame-ups and cruelty. The cult has been the wheel behind the ordeal of their embattled Boss. Until they are rooted out from the agency also.

“I believe a lot of revelations will be coming out from other marginalized and honest officers in the so-called anti-corruption agency,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions