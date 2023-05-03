EFCC, ICPC urge court to dismiss Keyamo’s suit on Atiku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja to dismiss a suit filed by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, demanding the prosecution of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for alleged corruption.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) also made a similar request on the matter.

Keyamo had in the suit filed on January 20 sought an order compelling the EFCC, ICPC, and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to probe and prosecute Abubakar following a corruption claim by one of his ex-aides, Michael Achimugu.

Achimugu had in a petition alleged that the ex-Vice President conspired with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to rip off the country through “Special Purpose Vehicles” during their time in office from 1999 to 2007.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, lawyers to the EFCC and ICPC, Samuel Okeleke and Mrs. O B. Odogwu, in two separate preliminary objections faulted the competence of the suit and urged the court to dismiss it.

Okeleke argued that Keyamo did not comply with the requirement of the law in filing the suit.

READ ALSO: US assets: Atiku’s aide asks EFCC to probe Keyamo’s finances

Odogwu on her part said the minister did not approach the ICPC properly, adding that the commission works discreetly.

She said: “We do a discrete investigation. He (Keyamo) gave us 72 hours ultimatum within which to investigate and prosecute the 1st defendant.

“That is not how we operate. We take our time to do a discreet investigation.”

Keyamo’s lawyer, O. C. Uju, urged the court to dismiss the objections raised by the defendants and continue with the case.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter till June 5 for ruling on the preliminary objections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now