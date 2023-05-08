EFCC initiates move for extradition of three Nigerians wanted in US on criminal charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced extradition proceedings against three young men wanted in the United States at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, listed the defendants as Samuel Ogoshi (22), Samson Ogoshi (20), and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert (19).

The trio were indicted by a court in the US on December 1, 2022, on charges of exploitation of minors and production of child pornography.

Prosecutors told the court that the defendants sexually extorted numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across America.

They were subsequently charged with conspiracy to distribute child pornography and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet.

The statement read: “The gang hacked some social media accounts, posing to be young attractive women to entice unsuspecting victims to send explicit photos.

“Samuel is charged with causing the death of Jordan DeMay, 17, of Marquette in Michigan on March 25, 2022, who shot himself. It carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, a minimum of 30 years.

“The other charges carry minimum sentences of 15, 5, and 5 years respectively in a case expected to commence once the Nigerians get to U.S. soil.

“While the Ogoshis were arrested sometime in February 2023 around the Ojo axis of Lagos, Ezekiel was picked up in Nasarawa by operatives of the EFCC.”

