EFCC investigates 8 over alleged illegal oil bunkering in Akwa Ibom
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has commenced an investigation of eight persons over alleged illegal oil bunkering activities in Akwa Ibom State.
The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.
He said the eight suspects were caught dealing in petroleum products without appropriate licencing.
The spokesman added that the suspects were arrested by the Nigeria Navy Ship, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka while on onboard a wooden boat, MV Jasmine on February 23.
He said: “They (suspects) were arrested in a boat laden with 30,000 litres of petroleum products suspected to be crude, stored in four plastic tanks.
“The suspects and the exhibits were handed over to the commission on April 3 by the Commanding Officer, FOB Ibaka, Capt. Uche Aneke.”
Oyewale reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to a thorough investigation on the matter.
