EFCC investigating Obiano over alleged misappropriation of N42bn state funds

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have arrested former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano for alleged misappropriation of N42 billion belonging to the state.

A source close to the matter in Abuja, revealed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the former governor was also being interrogated over alleged misapplication of N5 billion Sure-P and N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash.

According to the source, part of the funds was also allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.

On Friday, the Commission confirmed that the former governor was in its custody undergoing interrogation after his arrest on March 17.

Obiano was arrested on Thursday at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and taken to Abuja on Friday morning.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, had told Ripples Nigeria that the former governor was in the custody of the commission.

