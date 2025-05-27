EFCC investigator tells court aide received $17.1m for Emefiele

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigator, Mr. Alvan Gurumnaan, on Tuesday told the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, that an aide received $17.1 million on behalf of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over three years. Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge of gratification and corrupt demands. The ex-CBN governor’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is facing a three-count charge of unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents. The duo are charged with fraud totaling $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion respectively. Gurumnaan, an Assistant Commandant with the EFCC, said at the resumed hearing on the matter that he was assigned to head a special operations unit that investigated both defendants. He was led in evidence by the EFCC lead counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN). The witness told the court that the commission had earlier received several intelligence reports against Emefiele, even while he was in office.



The witness told the court that one of the former CBN governor’s close aides, Mr. Monday Osazuwa, received a total of $17.1 million from a businessman at an address in Victoria Island, Lagos, between September 2020 and June 2023.

“Osazuwa collected these sums in various tranches and delivered them to Emefiele at his Ikoyi residence,” he said.

Gurumnaan also stated that part of the money was handed to one Henry Omoile, on Emefiele’s instruction.

“The special operations team launched a far-reaching investigation, issuing multiple requests for documents and inviting key staff from several CBN departments.

“One name that surfaced repeatedly during the investigation was that of Eric Odoh, Emefiele’s former personal assistant.

“All efforts to bring Odoh in for questioning were unsuccessful as he had absconded and was traced to the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries,” the witness added.

