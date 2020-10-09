EFCC INVITATION: I have nothing to hide —Lagos Speaker Obasa

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa said he is a man with integrity and as such has nothing to hide.

He was reacting to the allegations of embezzlement of public funds and abuse of office against him, which had prompted the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to invite him over to its office for questioning.

In a statement after the interrogation by officials of the EFCC on Thursday in Lagos, Obasa said he decided to honour the invitation of the anti-graft agency as a responsible lawmaker.

Read also: Court freezes Lagos speaker’s accounts over alleged graft

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission invited me today (Thursday). As a responsible citizen and lawmaker, I honoured the invitation. I have nothing to hide,” Obasa said.

“When we are called upon by law-enforcement agents in their investigations, as responsible citizens, it’s our duty to oblige them.”

The second term speaker is now being accused of what he was earlier cleared of in June 2020 by a nine-member panel of the Lagos State Assembly chaired by Victor Akande, the representative of Ojo Constituency.

Join the conversation

Opinions