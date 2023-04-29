EFCC invites Akpabio for questioning over corruption allegations

Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has once more been invited for questioning by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding charges of corruption against him.

This information comes in the wake of a recent rumour claiming that Bola Tinubu, the incoming president, had decided to assist Akpabio’s campaign for the Senate presidency.

While Akpabio led the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for three years, there were allegations of a N40 billion fraud being committed there.

The Senate and the House of Representatives decided to look into the NDDC’s Interim Management Committee’s alleged N40 billion in financial irresponsibility in 2020.

The latest invite was revealed in a letter on Friday titled, ‘Investigation Activities Re: Senator Godswill Akpabio’s Appointment Letter Of Invitation’ was signed by ACE II SM Ala, Head, CMU-1.

It was received by Akpabio’s lawyers, Seasons Law Firm, with the EFCC asking Akpabio to come to its headquarters in Abuja on May 9, 2023.

It reads, “I refer to your letter number dated March 27, 2023, on the above subject. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to inform your client Senator Godswill Akpabio to personally report for an interview with the undersigned through the Head, CMU-1 team on May 9, 2023, at 5th Floor, EFCC Headquarters Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District. Jabi, Abuja at 10:00 am.”

The EFCC had earlier invited Akpabio to appear for questioning on March 29 but his lawyer, Umeh Kalu, SAN, in a letter to the anti-graft agency alleged that his client was suffering from pneumonia and cardiac arrhythmia.

Kalu, while pleading with the EFCC to reschedule the questioning to a new date, had said Akpabio would be unable to honour the invitation on March 29 due to alleged ill health, adding that the Senator-elect had already arranged medical appointments overseas.

