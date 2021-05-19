EFCC lacks constitutional powers to probe party's financial affairs ---PDP group | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
EFCC lacks constitutional powers to probe party’s financial affairs —PDP group
The National Youths Frontier of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the invitation of its party officials by the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged misappropriation of about N10 billion.
It would be recalled that the EFCC on Monday, May 17, invited three national officers of the PDP for questioning over alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of funds, and fraud.
The letter dated May 17 2021 and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, invited PDP’s National Auditor, National Organising Secretary, and Director of Finance to report at EFCC’s headquarters from May 19 to 21, 2021.
Reacting to the development, the PDP Youth Group in a statement on Wednesday, argued that while it was against any form of corruption within the party, the only right channel to be used remains the INEC, as it is the main supervisory organ of political parties in the country.
The statement signed by Usman Okai, read: “It has come to the notice of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth Frontier that the federal government of Nigeria has devised a plan to begin a round of witch hunts of members of the People’s Democratic Party.
“In a letter dated May 17, 2021, and addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP – Prince Uche Secondus: the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had invited our National Auditor, National Organizing Secretary, and Director of Finance to report to the EFCC headquarters between May 19 and May 21.
“This, as far as we are concerned, is the Party’s internal affair. The jurisdiction of the EFCC does not extend to investigating internal party wrangling. The EFCC is therefore acting outside its powers by inviting the above-named persons.
“One of the points raised by the EFCC is that they want to verify the proceeds from the sale of forms. It is unheard of and laughable that the EFCC seeks to turn itself into the de facto auditor of the PDP.”
The statement continued: “It is obvious that the EFCC has lost its focus. It is chasing political parties whose funds have nothing to do with government funds, while there are people who have outstanding cases in court concerning embezzlement of government funds from the ruling party.
“The Integrity Group, a Port Harcourt-based nonprofit organisation, had written a petition to the EFCC and President Muhammadu Buhari that, a former governor of Rivers State cum present minister had stolen £500 million as governor.
READ ALSO: EFCC acts on Afegbua’s petition against Secondus, summons PDP chiefs over alleged N10bn fraud
“The EFCC denied ever receiving the petition that was written in 2018. Instead, he was made a minister- a clear case of what is good for APC is not good for PDP.
“On August 3, 2020, the EFCC received a petition from the True Freedom and Good Governance group to probe the current minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei of diverting N81.5 billion.
“Akpabio is still the minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Pondei of the ‘Off Your Mic Gate’ is still walking as a free man after that epic fainting- a clear indication that the so-called President Buhari war on corruption is selective. Like the erstwhile chairman of APC, who coincidentally is from Edo state declared: once you are in APC, your sins are forgiven, regardless of how grave there are- no man does wrong in APC he suggested.”
The group noted that it was waiting for the reports of many cases of corruption on the table of the EFCC, which it said has either been swept under the carpet or forgotten.
“These are the affairs that should concern the EFCC for now. It is not to chase the largest party in West Africa around. Go after the real culprits and recover looted funds, especially now that the country is in dire need of financial injection to the economy ruined by APC, under the stewardship of president Buhari. Why do we have to borrow when we have people who are keeping more than half of the country’s GDP as personal funds?
“We are alerting the public on the precedence being set by the ruling party. This is not about the PDP. But, if this is allowed to stand by people of good reasoning and conscience, then, this country is with military speed precision sliding into totalitarianism. By implication, there may not be an opposition structure to contest with the APC in 2023 and beyond- a betrayal of the struggle towards the institutionalization of democracy PDP started.
“To be categorical about our stand, we do not condone corruption as a party- EFCC is a brainchild of the People’s Democratic Party. The party has internal mechanisms put in place to address internal issues – more reason we are saying this matter is not within the purview of the EFCC.
“We are therefore calling on the EFCC to focus on matters within its area of special competence. The EFCC should resist the temptation of becoming a wing of APC,” it added.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June
The Super Eagles of Nigeria now have two big international friendlies lined up in preparations for their participation in the...
Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round...
Latest Tech News
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...