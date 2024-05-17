EFCC launches radio station, says it’ll fight against fake news

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi and Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ola Olukoyede on Thursday, bared their minds on the menace of fake news, stressing that all efforts should be geared towards fighting it.

They made the disclosures in Abuja at the official commissioning of EFCC’s Radio, 97.3 F.M. Malagi congratulated the Commission on its war against economic and financial crimes, pointing out that no Nigerian today can ignore, deny or dismiss the impact of the EFCC.

He particularly praised the initiative of a Radio Station by the Commission, explaining that it would empower it to fight false narratives, fake news and jaundiced presentation of its works.

“As a Minister, we feel very glad for this step, because we put too much focus on catching people rather than advocacy, enlightenment and sensitization. I am happy now that we are making the right step in the right direction because nobody can tell a story better than you are, so fake news and misinformation are things we need to come together and fight by putting out facts so that the right information can be out there and radio is the simplest way of reaching the larger audience”, he said.

He assured the EFCC of increased support and collaboration in the working of the Radio Station and other works of the Commission. “Be rest assured, we will do our best to ensure you achieve your goals of informing, enlightening and sanitizing, I am happy we have the EFCC joining us to achieve this. My principal role is to see that information is given accurately, I will urge other stations to support you too” he said.

On his own part, Olukoyede went down memory lane concerning the conception and crystallization of the idea of a Radio Station for the Commission, describing its commissioning as a milestone. Like Malagi, he denounced the scourge of fake news and its attendant disservice to the works of the EFCC, maintaining that the Radio Station would help the Commission tell its own stories more accurately.

“Communication offers us stronger weapons for breaking half-truths, lies, insinuations and other distortions of the works we do. Indeed, with our own Radio Station, we are in a better position to tell our stories, factually, ungarnished and unspun”, he said.

READ ALSO:EFCC says terrorists target unsuspecting crypto traders to fund activities

The ETCc boss commended all those who played various roles in birthing the vision that has finally crystallized, particularly commending the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC for investing in the vision of the Commission at a time when ownership of license by public institutions was completely novel.

“For us, owning a radio is not a status symbol but an important organ of mobilization against graft where communication and public engagement have the same impact and depth as our operational activities. Indeed, we are in a better position to tell our stories”

“This avenue I believe will deepen the relationship with the public towards the fight against corruption. It is important to let people know about what we do. We recognize that radio has a wider reach so the next step is to increase the coverage so that the public can reach out to us and we too can reach out to the public” he said.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes, Sen. Emmanuel Udende, described corruption as a monster crippling growth and development of the nation.

Those in attendance at the launch included Representatives of the Executive Secretary, Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria, Usman Umar Bello, Representatives of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, Demola Bakare, AG. Chairman, Voice of Nigeria, Mohammed Bolama, Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

Also in attendance were ;Special Adviser to the President on Communications and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Ag Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, Bar Murtala Aliyu Akaye, Director General of FRCN Abdulhamid Dembos among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now