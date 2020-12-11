EFCC loses as court discharges, acquits ex-Minister in trial alleging he received N950m from Jonathan’s campaign fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost its case against a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali alleging he received N950 million from Jonathan’s campaign fund.

This followed the ruling of a Federal High Court in Kano on Friday, which discharged and acquitted the former minister of the alleged fraud.

Wali and one Mansur Ahmed, were prosecuted by the EFCC on the claim that they received N950 million from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as money to fund campaigns for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election bid during the 2015 presidential election.

The commission had told the court that the alleged act was a punishable offence because it contravened Section 1 of the money laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

However, Justice Lewis Allagoa, giving his verdict on the matter, said prosecution were unable to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

The trial judge, then, discharged and acquitted the defendants of all allegations levelled against them by the anti-graft agency.

