EFCC: ‘Magu’s case is work in progress,’ AGF Malami offers excuse for delayed trial

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Monday, explained why the trial of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was being delayed.

Malami, who appeared in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said the ex-EFCC chief’s case was a work in progress.

He added that the Federal Government would avail the public of the report of the presidential panel which probed the disgraced anti-graft czar at the appropriate time.

Magu was removed by President Muhammadu Buhari as chairman of the EFCC for alleged financial malfeasance in 2020.

The AGF had in a memo accused Magu of diversion of recovered assets and insubordination.

