EFCC moves to amend charges against ex-NNPC GMD in trial for alleged $9.8m fraud | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
EFCC moves to amend charges against ex-NNPC GMD in trial for alleged $9.8m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to amend the charges filed against a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu.
The commission arraigned Yakubu on a six-count charge of fraud on March 16, 2017.
The ex-NNPC chief had admitted to owning over $9.8 million cash found in a house in Kaduna State by the EFCC in 2016.
At the resumed trial on Wednesday, the prosecution counsel, Halima Shehu, informed the court about an application for amendment of the charges.
He said: “My Lord, the matter today is for the continuation of trial, however, we have an amended charge dated March 8, and filed on March 10, 2021.
“The application is brought pursuant to Section 216(1) and (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.
“We humbly apply for the application to be granted for us to amend the charges.”
Shehu told the court that she had tried serving the amended charges on Yakubu through his counsel, Mr. A.A. Usman, but he refused service.
Responding, Usman admitted that he refused service of the application to amend the charges.
The counsel said: “I do confirm that we refused service of what has been described as an amended charge this morning. We did so with reasons.”
READ ALSO: Court reserves ruling on EFCC prayer to inspect $9.8m, £74,000 cash allegedly looted by ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu
According to him, the April 24, 2020, judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, had provided a guide on the trial.
“The case was remitted back to the trial court for the appellant (Yakubu) to enter defence in respect of counts three and four of the charge, and not counts three and four of an amended charge,” he added.
Usman also argued that the court and parties in the matter were bound to give effect to the order of the Court of Appeal which is extant.
He insisted that the proposed application by the EFCC counsel was a deliberate attempt to delay proceedings in the trial.
He urged the court to refuse the proposed amendment.
He said the amendment was prejudicial to say the least.
Justice Ahmed Mohammed adjourned the case till April 15 to rule on the application for amendment of the charge and continuation of trial.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Rohr clears the air, says Musa won’t play against Benin nor Lesotho
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has reacted to the controversy surrounding the shock invitation of Ahmed Musa to Nigeria sqaud...
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...