Metro
EFCC nabs cleric, twin brothers, 25 others for alleged ’yahoo’ acts in Ilorin
Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, arrested 28 persons suspected to be “Yahoo-Yahoo Boys” in Ilorin, Kwara State.
According to a statement by head of media and publicity at the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, the arrest, which was effected at Mandate Area, Ilorin followed actionable intelligence on the activities of fraudsters operating in the area.
He said or eliminary investigation revealed the identity of the arrested suspects to include a cleric, twin brothers, six students of various institutions, and mining operator, among others.
They are Toheeb Albarka, cleric; Lambe Kehinde and Lambe Taye, twin brothers; Francis Stephen, Olabode Yusuf and Musbaudeen Akorede who trade in dog selling respectively; Moshood Okunola, Kayode Aderemi, Ayobami Olorunfemi, Paul Ayomide, Agboola Marvellous and Adebisi Olatunde, who are all undergraduates.
Read also:EFCC addresses arrest of four NCAA top officials over alleged N2bn fraud
The suspects also include Olaleye Solomon, Miner; Akinade Samuel, Computer Technician; Damilola Shagaya, Real Estate Developer; Muhammed Awal, Graphic Designer; Adam Mubarak, Anti-Money Laundering Analyst; Ogundiran Nathaniel, Tiler; Jamiu Ishola, Printer; Dauda Tunde, Plumber; Abdullahi Sikiru, Bet 9ja Agent; Kasali Afeez Adegoke, Web Developer; Jordan Adeyinka, Wears/Shoe Dealer and a driver, Ojeniyi Boluwatife.
Others are Adedamola Samson, Olarewaju Adisa Taofeek, Adewale Oloro and Omogbolahan Ibrahim
Items recovered from the suspects include ten exotic cars, different brands of laptops, cell phones and printer, among others.
Uwujaren stated that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.
