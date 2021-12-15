EFCC nabs fake-currency cartel, arrests woman with $427,400 counterfeit bills

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested members of a syndicate who specialise in counterfeiting foreign currencies, to the ignorance of unsuspecting Nigerians.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja made available to Ripples Nigeria.

According to Uwujaren, the operation was carried out jointly with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) which resulted in the arrest of four members of the syndicate.

He added that the syndicate, including a woman, were arrested at Swiss Pearl Continental Hotel, Koforidua Street, in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, with US$427,400 fake United States Dollars.

“They volunteered useful statements which eventually led to the arrest of the syndicate’s kingpin, one Douglas Mbonu.

Read also: Private sector set to drag CBN, FIRS to court over N50 stamp duties deductions by banks

“The Commission wishes to warn members of the public to be wary of the activities of fraud syndicates masquerading as Bureau de Change operators.

“Such operators seek to exploit the desperation of some citizens sourcing for forex for various purposes to defraud them of their hard-earned money.

“Citizens are advised to source their forex from commercial banks in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria to minimize the risk of exposure to fraud syndicates,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now