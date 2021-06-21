EFCC nabs two men for alleged N768.5m fraud in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested two men – Konne Israel Barieeba and Osuji Miracle Obieze, for alleged N768.5 million fraud in Lagos.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Monday the suspects alongside one Obialor Christian Worenwu who is now at large approached an investment company, Luxury Gold, for a loan facility sometime this year.

He added that N110 million was paid into the Barieeba’s account with the GTBank while N255 million was paid into the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) account of Obieze.

“The third suspect, Worenwu, also received the sum of N403, 585, 000 in his GTBank account.

“The petitioner said the loans were to be repaid sometime in March 2021.

“However, all efforts by the petitioner to make the suspects repay the loans proved abortive.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects, who were arrested sometime in June 2021, diverted the money obtained from Luxury Gold for their personal use and also bought cars, jewelry, and landed properties.

“Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, diamond jewelry, two laptop computers, iphone devices, two Apple Macbooks, and other mobile devices.

“Also recovered from the suspects are landed properties purchased with alleged proceeds of crime.

“The suspects will soon be charged to court,” the EFCC spokesman said.

