Metro
EFCC nabs two men for alleged N768.5m fraud in Lagos
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested two men – Konne Israel Barieeba and Osuji Miracle Obieze, for alleged N768.5 million fraud in Lagos.
The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Monday the suspects alongside one Obialor Christian Worenwu who is now at large approached an investment company, Luxury Gold, for a loan facility sometime this year.
He added that N110 million was paid into the Barieeba’s account with the GTBank while N255 million was paid into the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) account of Obieze.
“The third suspect, Worenwu, also received the sum of N403, 585, 000 in his GTBank account.
“The petitioner said the loans were to be repaid sometime in March 2021.
“However, all efforts by the petitioner to make the suspects repay the loans proved abortive.
READ ALSO: EFCC arrests varsity student for alleged $4,801 fraud
“Investigations revealed that the suspects, who were arrested sometime in June 2021, diverted the money obtained from Luxury Gold for their personal use and also bought cars, jewelry, and landed properties.
“Items recovered from the suspects include exotic cars, diamond jewelry, two laptop computers, iphone devices, two Apple Macbooks, and other mobile devices.
“Also recovered from the suspects are landed properties purchased with alleged proceeds of crime.
“The suspects will soon be charged to court,” the EFCC spokesman said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....