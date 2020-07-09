EFCC: Nigeria is now headquarters of fake news —Buhari’s aide, Onochie

Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has said that Nigeria had become the headquarters of dissemination of fake news.

Onochie was reacting to the news of appointment of a new acting chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, who is being probed for alleged corruption, as the acting chairman of the EFCC, media reports on Wednesday, claimed that the Head of Operations of the EFCC, Mohammed Umar, had taken over as the acting chairman of the commission.

Reports in some quarters had also on Wednesday claimed that the secretary of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, had been pencilled down to be appointed as acting chairman of the commission.

Another report the same day, had also claimed that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Bala Ciroma, had been chosen to act as the new chairman of the anti-graft- agency.

But Onochie, who is Buhari’s assistant on social media, said it was really sad that Nigeria media would be spreading news that did not come from any official source.

She wrote on her verified Twitter account, @Laurestar, on Thursday:

“5 different men were appointed yesterday to head EFCC

“It’s really sad how we are now the headquarters of fake news. Even the mainstream media fell into the trap

“Recently, many people were appointed Chief of staff to the President. Except HE Gambari, who got the job

“We never learn. The best thing to do is for everyone to chill. Let’s wait until we have an official announcement.

“The rush to break news has now become the rush to break fake news. There’s no honour in breaking fake news.

“Let’s be patient till we hear from official sources.

Thank you.”

