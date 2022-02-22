EFCC, NYSC sign MoU on war against corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize the existing partnership between the organizations in promoting the fight against corruption and economic crimes in Nigeria

Speaking at the ceremony which took place at the Commission’s headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa said the event was significant as it cemented their partnership in a document that would serve as guide on what the two agencies would be doing from time to time.

“We are delighted to have you. NYSC has been part of us from the beginning, as we have always had the opportunity of welcoming corps members to help us in one area or another where we have gaps in our staff, even though the sensitivity of what we do requires trained officers, but they are actually helping us a lot,” he said.

Bawa welcomed the suggestion on the revival of joint sensitization initiatives of the two organizations, especially the One Million Man March that was suspended following the outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim appreciated the EFCC for the privilege of signing the MoU, stressing that the gesture would move the two agencies’ relationship to the next level. “The Corps members in “NYSC/EFCC Community Development Service” have been embarking on sensitization for the EFCC and the fight against corruption, and I can assure you that the corps members are ever willing as they continue to put in their best in that regard”, he said.

He also requested for the intervention of the EFCC in fishing out fraudsters extorting gullible Nigerians through the social media to influence their posting or redeployment/relocation.

