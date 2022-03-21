EFCC operative who leaked ex-Gov Obiano video faces sanctions

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has stated that it’s operative who filmed and leaked a video of former Governor Obiano while in its custody has been subjected to “disciplinary action”.

A video of the former governor in EFCC custody had surfaced online showing the former Anambra governor in a boxer short and t-shirt.

He had earlier been arrested at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos on his way to Texas, USA, and taken to Abuja.

Reacting to the leaked video, Wilson Uwujaren

READ ALSO: EFCC investigating Obiano over alleged misappropriation of N42bn state funds

Head, Media & Publicity at the commission in a short statement sent to Ripples Nigeria said “the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending video showing the former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the custody of the Commission.

“The Commission wishes to distance itself from the said video which is completely at variance with the established Standard Operating Procedure of the EFCC.

“A discreet investigation ordered upon discovery of the leak has revealed the errant officer behind the odious act and he is currently being subjected to appropriate disciplinary action”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now