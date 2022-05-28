EFCC operatives storm venue of PDP presidential primary

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday stormed the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary.

Although the reason for the presence of the EFCC operatives at the venue of the opposition party’s national convention has not been ascertained, there were reports that the commission had been inundated with reports of heavy spending by the aspirants to influence delegates from the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

It would be recalled that the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Muhammed Hayatu-deen withdrew from the race on Saturday after complaining of heavy monetization of the exercise.

At least 13 aspirants are vying for the PDP presidential ticket following the withdrawal of Hayatu-deen and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, who quit the party on Wednesday.

