Politics
EFCC operatives storm Tinubu’s polling unit (Photos)
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday stormed the polling unit of the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu at PU 085, Ward 3, Sunday Adigun street, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, for Inspection of the voting process.
It was gathered that this was in an effort to prevent vote buying and apprehend perpetrators of graft at the polling unit.
Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and leading candidate in today’s election, votes in the Alausa area of Ikeja.
READ ALSO:2023: Buhari prays for Tinubu, APC’s success at Lagos mega rally
The operatives, some in EFCC jackets and complete mufty, came with armed uniformed policemen to the polling units, where Tinubu was already present.
Vote buying has been one of the sore point of elections in the recent history of the country, but the EFCC has vowed to nip it in the bud and arrest perpetrators.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the anti-graft agency, on Friday, announced the interception of over N34 million in New naira notes meant for vote buying in Lagos.
Also on Friday, soldiers intercepted another N2 million being ferried to Gombe State for delivery to a politician in the state. The money and suspect were handed over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).
