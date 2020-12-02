EFCC opposes former Air Force chief Dikko’s ‘no case submission’ in N9.7bn alleged fraud trial

The trial of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Umar Dikko continued on Tuesday before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, Abuja, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) opposing a “no case submission,” filed by the defendant’s counsel, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN).

Dikko claimed that the EFCC failed to prove the charges brought against him beyond reasonable doubt and therefore, should be let off the hook.

But counsel to the EFCC, Slyvanus Tahir, informed the court that a reply to the “no case submission” was filed on November 26, 2020, urging the court to throw out the defendant’s application of November 9 for lack of merit.

READ ALSO: How Dikko, ex-Air Force chief cornered one quarter of NAF wage bill monthly

Tahir further told the court that evidences marshaled against Dikko showed that he is guilty and deserves to be convicted and sentenced.

The EFCC closed its case against Dikko on November 28, 2019.

The defendant who served as Chief of the Air Staff between 2010 and 2012 is being prosecuted by the EFCC, on a seven-count charge of money laundering and procurement fraud to the tune of N9.7 billion.

Justice Dimgba adjourned the matter till December 14, 2020 for ruling.

Join the conversation

Opinions