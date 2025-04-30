EFCC produces Aisha Achimugu in court following arrest

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented businesswoman Aisha Achimugu before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, complying with the court’s prior order.

Achimugu, flanked by two female EFCC officers, arrived at the court premises at about 11:35 am.

It will be recalled that Justice Inyang Ekwo had issued an order on Monday, directing the businesswoman, who was alleged to have left the country, to appear before the anti-graft agency by noon on Tuesday.

Read also: Lagos police nab eight suspects in crackdown on YABATECH cult killings

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo had also instructed the EFCC to produce Achimugu in court on Wednesday following her appearance at their office for a report on the interaction.

However, contrary to the expectation of a voluntary appearance, Achimugu was reportedly apprehended by EFCC operatives upon her arrival from abroad at about 5 am and subsequently held in custody.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now