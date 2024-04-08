EFCC quizzes 14 suspected oil thieves in Rivers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the investigation of 14 suspected oil thieves in Rivers State.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the suspects were arrested alongside a Motor Fishing Trawler Hawwau Tanko by the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB), Formoso, Brass, Bayelsa State.

He said: “The suspects and vessel were arrested over alleged illegal dealing in petroleum products by the detachment of 5 BN Nigerian Army on February 27.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests suspected oil thieves in Rivers

“They were arrested around Fish Town Rivers, Southern Ijaw Bayelsa, while on board Motor Fishing Trawler (MFT) Hawwau Tanko laden with about 10,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil, (AGO).”

“The Commanding Officer, FOB, Formoso, Navy Captain Murtala Rogo, said the Motor Fishing Trawler was arrested over alleged involvement in illegal bunkering.”

He listed the suspects as Kolapo Gafar, the captain of the vessel, Monday Aresonor, Rasheed Rafiu, Kubi Wowo, and Emmanuel Odey.

Others are Kolapo Abdullahi, Sunday Obasan, Kolapo Wasiu, Ilojiole Emeka, Owoseni Ehuwa, John Olowokere, Chima Edwin, John Akpan and Ijoade Tayo.

