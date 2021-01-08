EFCC quizzes Cross River’s commissioner

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday quizzed the Cross River State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Mfon Bassey.

However, the commission did not disclose why the commissioner, who was picked up from his Calabar residence on Thursday morning was interrogated by his operatives.

The Head of EFCC, Uyo Zonal office, Edeh Uchenna, confirmed development to journalists on Friday.

He said: “One Mfon Bassey, Commissioner for Environment is being investigated by EFCC. He was with us yesterday (Thursday). He was also with us this morning. We are questioning him on certain allegations levelled against him.

“Though we are investigating the commissioner, he is not in our custody. He only reported to us when we invited him and he has been honouring our invitations.”

